They will be joined by freestyle skiers Luca Harrington, Ruby Star Andrews, Ben Barclay, Luke Harrold and Fin Melville Ives, and snowboarder Cam Melville Ives.
NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol congratulated the athletes on stamping their boarding passes for Milano Cortina 2026.
“Congratulations to the eight athletes selected today, it’s special for the group to share in this milestone moment with whānau and friends, and I’m sure it will take a moment to sink in,” Nicol said.
“We’re extremely proud to have each and every one of them wear the fern and represent the New Zealand team in Italy next year. I also want to wish those athletes still in contention for selection the best of luck in the coming months of competition over in Europe.”
The selections are conditional on the NZOC receiving an official FIS (International Ski Federation) quota place for each event at the Games.
The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place from 6 - 22 February 2026 across iconic Italian alpine venues.
Athletes conditionally accepted:
Ruby Star Andrews – women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle and big air
Ben Barclay – men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle and big air
Luca Harrington – men’s freestyle skiing slopestyle and big air
Luke Harrold – men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe
Cam Melville Ives – men’s snowboard halfpipe
Fin Melville Ives – men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe
Alice Robinson – women’s alpine skiing, giant slalom and Super G.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott – women’s snowboard slopestyle and big air