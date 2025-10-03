Zoi Sadowski-Synnott claimed gold in the women's slopestyle snowboarding final during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Photo / Photosport

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott and Alice Robinson are set to return to the Olympic stage, with the pair among the first eight athletes conditionally selected to represent New Zealand in Italy.

The selections for the February event are subject to the New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) receiving a quota for each event, with the potential for more athletes to be named in January after European winter performances.

New Zealand’s most decorated Winter Olympian, snowboarder Sadowski-Synnott made history in Beijing and is back for her third Games to take to the slopes in the big air and slopestyle.

She won New Zealand’s first Winter Olympic gold medal in snowboard slopestyle, alongside a silver in big air. She also claimed a big air bronze medal at the PyeongChang 2018 Games.

Robinson also returns for her third appearance in the Games, after becoming the first Kiwi ski racer to win a world championships medal with silver in giant slalom this year.