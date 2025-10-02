Cameron McMillan is Deputy Head of Sport for NZME. He has been a sports journalist for 20 years and was on duty in 2011, when the All Blacks put things right.

Rugby World Cup 2027 draw: Are we going to see an All Blacks v Springboks quarter-final?

Two months from today the 2027 Rugby World Cup draw will be revealed and for the first time the tournament will feature 24 teams.

More teams may mean more blowouts – we’ll find that out in two years – but what we will discover in December is the All Blacks’ potential path to the final.

And according to an AI predictor, Scott Robertson’s side would need to get by a 2023 final rematch with the Springboks just to make the semifinals.

Going back to Rugby World Cup 2003, there have been 20 teams divided into four pools of five teams. The top two teams from each pool advanced to the quarter-finals.

Under the new structure at the 2027 World Cup there will be six pools with four teams. The top two teams from each pool advance to the Round of 16, with four best third-place teams – much like we’ve seen in Fifa tournaments.