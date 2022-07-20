Steven Adams has been praised after a humbling act while in the Koro Lounge at Wellington Airport. Photo / Getty Images

He might be one of New Zealand's highest-earning sports stars of all time, but Steven Adams has stunned one fan after an extremely humble act while back in Aotearoa.

On Monday, JUCY Snooze Managing Director Tim Alpe was in Air NZ's Koru Lounge waiting for a flight to Rotorua when the Memphis Grizzles NBA star sat down near him.

The 2.11m tall Adams then tucked into a delicious meal fit for a sporting giant.

But it was his humble act afterwards that left Alpe in awe.

"At 7 foot Steven Adams is hard to miss, despite being in full camouflage looking like he was about to go pig hunting (in jandals).

"I saw him head up to the self-service food area and proceed to demo a hearty breakfast, befitting someone of his size.

"I then witnessed something really cool. After finishing his breakfast he proceeded to take all his dirty dishes up to the kitchen and thank the staff personally."

Steven Adams is spending time on holiday back home in New Zealand following his first season with the Memphis Grizzlies. Photo / Getty Images

While the act might be small Alpe said it highlighted how humble Adams is and that kindness and respect are not related to a person's pay cheque.

"This is a man who earns $20m+ per annum, could fly private if he wanted and who could easily get used to people doing everything for him. Instead, here he is putting his dishes away, despite the lounge having staff who collect them from your table.

"I thought it was totally cool and just reiterated to me what a legend he is in so many ways. A real credit to Rotorua and New Zealand. He is a perfect example of class having nothing to do with wealth and status. Being respectful and humble costs nothing and goes a long way."

Adams is currently on holiday back home in New Zealand following his first season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

His humble act has caught Kiwis' attention on social media with many praising the basketball star.

"Magic, be like Steven is right! Right upbringing and right values here, says it all," one said.

Another added: "You can take the boy out of Rotorua but you can't take Rotorua out of the boy!"

A third said: "Manners make a man."

Adams became the first New Zealander to be picked in the first round of an NBA draft when he was picked at number 12 by the Oklahoma City Thunder in June 2013.

The centre began his journey in Rotorua where he first got involved in basketball. He honed his skills in Wellington with Kiwi NBL legend Kenny McFadden before playing in the United States.