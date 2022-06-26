NSW Blues celebrate after Matt Burton scores a try. Photo / Photosport

The 2022 State of Origin series is going to a series decider in Brisbane.

The Maroons are heading home for the series finale absolutely decimated after they were put to the sword by the Blues in a second half rampage in Perth on Sunday night.

The Blues crossed for five second half tries to win 44-12 in a game that was riddled with controversy. Some Queensland commentators are still crying foul after a controversial sin bin that had Maroons legends Paul Vautin and Darren Lockyer wanting answers.

It didn't matter in the end as the Blues ran away with a 28-point win — the Blues' equal fourth biggest winning margin in Origin's 42-year history.

It was do-or-die for NSW — and they showed that right from the start.

Blues coach Brad Fittler took out the axe after the series-opening loss, making seven changes to his squad.

He was criticised after Game 1, but he now looks like a genius again.

Optus Stadium has become a house of horrors for Queensland with a combined score of 82-18 for NSW in the two matches that have been played at the venue.

Nathan Cleary has been the executioner in both of those games.

The Panthers halfback was dominant and had the ball on a string in a performance that will have his critics shutting their mouths for at least a couple weeks.

He was named the official man of the match.

While Cleary cut the Maroons to shreds, teammates Jake Trbojevic, debutant Matt Burton and captain James Tedesco also delivered huge performances when it mattered.

Game 3 will be played at Suncorp Stadium on July 13.

Cleary 'rampage' cuts Queensland to pieces

Cleary broke Queensland's back with his first try in the 63rd minute and then he broke their spirit with his second try three minutes later.

Both of his tries came from simple steps back inside from Maroons defenders.

Suddenly it was 38-12 and Channel 9 commentator Matt Thompson said, "They're on a rampage".

Maroons legend Cameron Smith said in commentary NSW were "unstoppable".

Cleary's tries came after Jarome Luai started the rampage with another simple try running through tired Queensland defenders.

'This is a gee-up': Queensland star sent to the bin

The most controversial moment came just before half time when Felise Kaufusi was sent to the bin.

Kaufusi was flopping on the ground trying to slow down Junior Paulo playing the ball near the try line and was penalised. It was the third straight ruck infringement by Queensland and Kaufusi paid the price for it.

"This is huge. This is massive," Channel 9's Matt Thompson said.

Rugby league guru Phil Gould was not happy about the decision to send Kaufusi to the bin.

"I'm disappointed in the sin bin for the game's sake but let's hope that doesn't decide the result," he said.

"I hate sin bins at the best of times let alone in an Origin. I don't think there was ever a warning here. He just got four or five in the space of a minute and then just had enough and sent him off."

Maroons icon Paul Vautin said referee Ashley Klein should never have awarded the original ruck infringement penalties that preceded Kaufusi's foul play.

"It was five in a row. It is a gee up," he said.

"No-one know what they are for. No-one here knows. No-one at home knows. We don't know and we're so called experts."

Former Maroons captain Darren Lockyer said after the game: "It is a big loss for Queensland. It is going to hurt. But that will help in Game 3.

"The sin bin was the turning point. It sucked all the juice out of Queensland. But they have played well tonight, the Blues. Well done to them. But Queensland will be back."

'They're blowing up': Queensland score controversial try

Queensland scored the first try of the game in the 25th minute in controversial circumstances.

Maroons forward Felise Kaufusi scored by running into a hole from a short pass by Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga.

Replays showed Ponga's classy pass appeared to travel forwards.

Blues defenders were screaming at the referee as Kaufusi went on to push past James Tedesco and dive over the try line.

"They're blowing up," Andrew Johns said of the NSW defenders.