Paul Coll of New Zealand celebrates. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand squash player Paul Coll has taken out his first tournament victory as world No 1.

Coll, who earlier this week made history by becoming the first Kiwi male to earn the number one ranking, beat Youssef Ibrahim of Egypt in a 90-minute thriller to claim the Windy City Open in Chicago.

But it didn't come easy, with Coll showing all of his fighting qualities to come back from two sets to love down.

The 29-year-old eventually won the match 7-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-7, 11-9 for his fourth tournament victory in the space of a year.

Coll continues to ride the wave of form that saw him claim the British Open, Canary Wharf Classic and Black Ball Open last year.

"I thought I played pretty well," Coll said after the match. "Youssef was incredible, just shows the mark of a great player, really well done for this week. I thought he might have been a bit tired, but he fronted up.

"This week has been a hugely emotional week for me. I was trying to celebrate and stay focussed. I really wanted to win the tournament; it was a big ask for me. It's the biggest week of my career and of my life."

Coll now has some time off before his next event at the Canary Wharf Classic on 13 March.

🗣 "This week has been a hugely emotional week for me."



We hear from @paulcollsquash after his @ChicagoSquash triumph 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fBpBixxTYS — PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 3, 2022

In the women's draw, fellow Kiwi Joelle King, ranked six, lost at the semifinal stage yesterday to in-form No 2-ranked Nour Goharn of Egypt in straight games.

After playing a number of long five game matches leading up to her semfinal spot, she was well beaten by Goharn 11-5, 11-4, 11-3.

King's next tournament will be the Black Ball Open in Cairo starting 12 March.