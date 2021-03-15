Squash: Joelle King reaches quarter-finals of Black Ball Open

Joelle King advanced in commanding fashion.

New Zealand's world No.8 Joelle King put on a masterclass performance to down 17th ranked Nadine Shahin (Egypt) in straight games to reach the quarter-finals of the CIB Black Ball Open.

The Waikato player was beaten by Shahin the last time they played but was responded with a 11-5, 11-9, 11-3 scoreline in 28 minutes.

"It was by no means easy," said King, aged 32 to SquashTV.

"I actually lost to Nadine the last time we played 3-0 last year in March, so I had that in the back of my mind. I know that I'm a different player to what I was in March. It was far from easy, mentally I had to keep my focus the whole time. As we saw the other day she never gives up until the last point is over.

"Early games and late games, both have pros and cons. It's 9am in the UK where I've come from, so I'm used to training early, so for me it doesn't make a difference – I'm here to do a job," said King.

The last time she played a tournament was at the December edition of the Black Ball Open in Cairo where she reached the semifinals.

"I didn't come all this way to make friends. I've been working really hard and I want to put my best foot forward. I'm trying to do the best I can out there and so far, so good."

King's quarter-final will be against either India's Joshna Chinappa or Egyptian fourth seed Hania El Hammamy at approximately 6.30am Wednesday morning (NZT)