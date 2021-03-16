Squash: Joelle King books semifinal spot in Cairo

Joelle King celebrates her quarter-final victory.

Another win for Joelle King as the Waikato squash pro produced a formidable performance to take out fourth seed Hania El Hammamy by an 11-7, 11-9, 11-8 scoreline in the quarter-finals of the PSA Black Ball Open in Cairo.

The Kiwi was on top of her game and did not put a foot wrong with her accurate hitting and ability to nullify El Hammamy's usual attacking game.

King controlled the first game with almost ease, while the second was closer after the Egyptian fought hard to gain a small lead, but again King played smart squash to force the errors in her opponent. In the third there was a similar story with King taking the pace off the ball and forcing mistakes in her younger opponent.

"Hania is class, there's no doubt she's a class player," said the 32-year-old King afterwards.

"I'm ecstatic with that performance and to beat a player like her in three but the job's not done, so I don't want to relax too much and get too excited when I've got another match to play. It's a good feeling but I just feel like it's not done yet.

"I'm going to go and get some treatment, go back and relax. Talk to my team because they're the people that are behind all of this for the last two years and have been picking me up when things haven't been so good. I'm proud of the courage I had tonight to come out and express myself on court and fight until the last point. It's a pretty good win.

"There's been so many people that have been messaging me as I've been playing better and better and have kept the faith. Thank you to everyone back home that have stuck with me and hopefully there's more to come."

King will play either world No.1 Nour El Sherbini (Egypt) or No.6 Sarah-Jane Perry (England) for a place in the final

Her record against the Egyptian is 1-11, however she has had better results against Perry, leading 7-3, although the last time they played was a marathon win to the Englishwoman at the same tournament in December last year.