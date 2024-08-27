“From what I’ve seen, they are the team to beat, without a doubt,” says Dermody.

The experienced coach is more qualified than most to make that assessment, having successfully defeated the more fancied North Island teams at the 2023 tournament to claim their first-ever national title.

A Nelson College forward carries the ball through the tackle of Mika Muliaina of Southland Boys' High School. Photo / Tasman Rugby Union

“They’d be one of the best sides we’ve played in the last five years,” says Dermody.

Southland Boys were confident coming into the clash but found themselves 14-0 down early in the first half.

“We got what we expected – they started fast, but our boys seemed a bit shell-shocked, they were all over us.”

The visitors, who’d travelled almost 1000kms by road to get there, then tied things up at 14-14 after two well-worked backline plays.

“Just before halftime, we made an upfield surge and managed to score and go into halftime at 21-14 with a fair bit of momentum behind us″, says Nelson College coach Jono Phillips.

Mikey Morrison crosses for Nelson College against Southland Boys' High School.

The second half was a tactical clinic from the hosts.

“We played better territory and made them play out of their own 30m area and put the pressure on them,” says Phillips.

Dermody was full of praise for Nelson’s hooker, Jack Trott who showed incredible skill in difficult conditions.

“To have 100% lineout success in those greasy conditions, like – you don’t see that at first-class level, let alone at schoolboy level,” says Dermody.

Coming into the game, much of the talk was about how influential the 10s would be – Harry Inch for Nelson and Mika Muliaina for Southland. They didn’t disappoint with elusive runs and deft handling. Inch was also in fine goal-kicking form despite the slippery surface.

The trademark curly mullet of Nelson College playmaker Harry Inch. Photo / Tasman Rugby Union

“Both teams are stacked with quality players for the future,” says Phillips.

For Phillips, it could be his last shot at Top Four glory as he ends his stint as Nelson College head coach. He mentored the 2019 team that bowed out in straight sets and the 2021 side that was curtailed by Covid-19. There’s some talk among his coaching contemporaries that this time he could arrive in Palmerston North with the title favourites.

“The schoolboy level in the South Island is starting to go through the roof, I think,” says Phillips.

Saumaki Saumaki will be a key ball runner at Top 4 for Nelson College. Photo / Tasman Rugby Union

“Across the board, we’ve got size and power and I think the skill of the players is exceptional. They are way above their years.”

Nelson College will play the winner of Kelston Boys’ High School (Auckland 1A winners) and Westlake Boys’ High (North Harbour 1A winners) in the national semifinal on Friday, September 6.

Top (Four) TV...

Phillips isn’t sure whether the tournament will be televised – but what he does know is that there’s a demand for it.

“At the weekend, one of our parents streamed the game – and 52,000 people tuned in.”

52,000 viewers tuned into a parent's Facebook Live of the South Island First XV Final. Photo / Facebook

The Facebook Live was the only way the game could be watched by those who weren’t there in person.

“There’s just such a desire by people to watch this level of rugby and the great rugby that’s being played,” says Phillips.

Netball grand final replay

In a rematch of last year’s Premier 1 netball final, Christchurch’s Technical A side will take on Lincoln University A on Saturday afternoon. In 2023, it was Technical who took the title and the silverware.

“Go back-to-back – that’s our plan,” says Technical’s Sandy Taylor.

The head coach admits she was expecting to play the table-topping Kereru A side in the decider.

“They hadn’t lost all season, so it was a bit of a surprise.”

Lincoln University A (blue/yellow) in action during their 49-43 semifinal win over previously undefeated Kereru A. Photo / Facebook

The two sides have clashed twice already this season – with one draw and one win to Technical.

“We’re quite similar probably in a lot of ways, we’re both nice clean teams and just get our jobs done so it’s just going to be who’s smarter on the day, I feel.”

The final gets under way at 3.30pm on Saturday at Ngā Puna Wai.

Born to be a Panther

Hornby Panthers and their 2024 trophy haul. Photo / Haile Matthews

Newly-crowned Canterbury Rugby League premiers Hornby Panthers took the Pat Smith Trophy on a special road trip at the weekend.

Premiership-winning prop Champ Betham and fullback Sincere Harraway visited the club’s oldest living Panther, 99-year-old Dave Cornelius.

Dave and his wife Marge have been big contributors to the Hornby club over the years.

Champ Betham, Dave Cornelius, Kyson (aged 2) and Sincere Harraway (and daughter) with Hornby Panthers' 2024 trophy haul. Photo / Haile Matthews

Also in the visiting party was the club’s youngest Panther cub, 2-year-old Kyson.

Heavyweights found

The big boys of U85kg rugby have been found – with Linwood set to take on High School Old Boys in the quarter-final – and South Island decider - of the National U85kg Cup.

Linwood’s Light Bulls pipped Lincoln University 30-27 in blustery conditions last weekend, while High School Old Boys’ Light Bears got through Shirley.

The Light Bears are reigning national champions.