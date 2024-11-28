Having played only in eight T20 matches since returning from a three-month “conditioning break”, Jansen initially struggled to find his rhythm with a red ball in hand, sending down a wide and a no-ball before opening batsman Pathum Nissanka had to put bat on ball.

Kagiso Rabada made the breakthrough for South Africa when he had Dimuth Karunaratne caught at first slip before Jansen, in his second over, bowled a delivery close enough to Nissanka to induce an edge to third slip.

It sparked an inspired spell. On a pitch which helped seam bowlers throughout, Jansen’s pace and bounce, allied with the ability to make the ball swing in as a variation to his natural angle across right-handed batsmen, proved devastating.

The left-handed Kamindu Mendis, coming into his ninth Test match with a batting average of 91.27, stroked three fours and made top score of 13 before he edged a wild drive against Gerald Coetzee to provide David Bedingham with his third catch of the innings at first slip.

Sri Lanka’s collapse negated the efforts of their bowlers, who had done well to dismiss South Africa in an extended morning’s play.

Captain Temba Bavuma top-scored with 70 for South Africa. The only other home batsman to top 20 was Keshav Maharaj, batting at number 10, who made a quick 24.

Opening bowlers Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando took three and two wickets respectively but the major damage was done by fast bowler Lahiru Kumara, whose figures of three for 70 did not do justice to an aggressive performance.

Kumara made the first breakthrough on Thursday, trapping Kyle Verreynne leg before wicket for nine after South Africa added just three runs to their overnight total of 80 for four.

Kumara also forced all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to retire hurt with a fractured right middle finger.

Mulder was ruled out of bowling or fielding for the rest of the match – although he returned at the fall of the ninth wicket to help Kagiso Rabada add 26 runs for the last wicket.

Surprisingly, he batted at number three in the second innings, scoring 15 in what seems certain to be his last involvement in the match.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya provided a highlight for Sri Lanka when he dismissed Tony de Zorzi for 17 in the second innings. It was his 100th wicket in his 17th Test, the joint second-fewest in history to reach the milestone.

In contrast to Wednesday when rain restricted play to 20.4 overs, there was bright sunshine on Thursday with a strong breeze blowing across the ground.