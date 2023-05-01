Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Some excuses for a woeful Warriors performance at Mt Smart - Chris Rattue’s winners and losers

Chris Rattue
By
4 mins to read
Dejected Warriors player Tom Ale after his side's loss to the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

Dejected Warriors player Tom Ale after his side's loss to the Roosters. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

Chris Rattue runs through his winners and losers from the past week in sport.

LOSER: The Mt Smart NRL ground announcer

I’m prepared to make some excuses for a woeful Warriors against the glamour Roosters — the Auckland side is missing too many good players to cope with the best teams.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport