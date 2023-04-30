Roosters 14

Warriors 0

Of the Warriors’ four defeats this season, this one will hurt the most.

They didn’t play badly – and didn’t lack effort – but the Roosters were better when it mattered most and ground out a 14-0 victory on a miserable Sunday afternoon at Mt Smart.

In front of another bumper 20,395 crowd, the Warriors couldn’t find their best – especially on attack – as the absence of six front-line players starts to bite, and the performance level didn’t match the benchmark set in 2023.

The Roosters were clinical, squeezing the life out of the Auckland team. They took control of the match early and never really let go, though the home side had plenty of ball.

But it felt like the Warriors could have played until midnight and not scored, such was the Roosters’ defensive organisation and commitment.

It was the first time the Warriors were held scoreless since the last round of the 2021 season against the Titans.

The Sydney team also had their share of luck – with their crucial second try scored by a player who was fortunate to still be on the field – but were deserved victors, with their greater experience proving the difference.

It’s another fork in the road for the Warriors, who slip to a 5-4 record and have a six-day turnaround before facing Penrith in Brisbane.

The Roosters celebrate Sitili Tupouniua's try in their win over the Warriors. Photo / Getty

The first half was a brutal battle. The Roosters, with the wind at the backs, used the conditions well, pinning the Warriors for long periods in their own territory. It was tough for the home side, as they were constantly pushed back, accentuated by the Roosters’ famed line speed.

But the Warriors gradually worked their way into the match. They were inspired by one of the plays of the year from Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who charged 50 metres to nail his opposite number James Tedesco, as the crowd roared. Josh Curran then twice went close running off Shaun Johnson.

The halfback found his range with some well-placed grubbers, as the home side enjoyed a period of pressure. But despite a couple of repeat sets they couldn’t make it count, which was costly on a day that was all about territory.

The Roosters proved that. Tedesco went close – stopped by Marcelo Montoya, before Nat Butcher forced his way over in the 34th minute. There was nothing fancy, just a series of direct plays that pulled in defenders, before the pressure told.

The Roosters’ experience showed in the first half. They did the simple things well and were often first to the loose ball. But their defence was the difference, with someone always there to cover any breaks.

They were tested immediately after the break. Jackson Ford was held up over the line, but the Warriors attack wasn’t quite clicking, with a couple of messy fifth-tackle options.

They went close again, with the ball wrenched from Ford’s grip, as he ran off Dylan Walker. Young forward Demitric Sifakula came on for his debut in the 50th minute, before Ford was denied again in the corner.

Mistakes crept into the Warriors’ game, and it felt like one of those days. Meanwhile the Roosters’ charmed run continued, with Sitili Tupouniua scoring under the posts in the 59th minute, a few plays after he avoided sanction for a blatant shoulder charge on Montoya. It was a beautiful try – with great sleight of hand from Brandon Smith as he disguised a short kick.

That seemed to seal the result, with Watene-Zelezniak going close to a consolation late, stopped by another remarkable Roosters try-saver.

Roosters 14 (Nat Butcher, Sitili Tupouniua tries; Joseph Suaalii 2 cons, pen)

Warriors 0

HT: 8-0