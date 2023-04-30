Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot against Fulham. Photo / AP

Erling Haaland scored his 50th goal of the season as Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League.

The prolific striker fired the defending champions ahead from the penalty spot after only three minutes at Fulham. City went on to win 2-1 at Craven Cottage and moved one point ahead of long-time league leaders Arsenal, with a game in hand.

Haaland’s goal saw him tie Alan Shearer and Andy Cole’s joint record of 34 goals in a Premier League campaign.

Both of those players reached their totals in 42-game seasons, while Haaland’s haul has come in a still unfinished 38-game campaign.

Haaland had already overtaken Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in a 38-game season with his strike in the 4-1 win against Arsenal on Thursday.

With City still having six more games to play in the league this season, the Norway international looks likely to set a new outright record.

Haaland fired past Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno from the spot after Julian Alvarez had been brought down by Tim Ream, who later injured his arm and was replaced by Issa Diop.

Fulham evened the score after 15 minutes through Carlos Vinicius, but City were back in front in the 36th from Alvarez’s strike.

Wild finish as Liverpool beat Tottenham

Liverpool players and fans celebrate after Diogo Jota scored his side's winning goal. Photo / AP

Substitute Diogo Jota scored a stoppage-time winner as Liverpool beat Tottenham 4-3 after a wild finish.

Trailing 3-0 after only 15 minutes at Anfield, Tottenham rallied to make it 3-3 through Richarlison’s strike in the third minute of second-half stoppage time.

But Jota responded almost immediately to secure a fourth straight win in the league and boost Liverpool’s bid for Europa League qualification at least.

Tottenham had recovered from going 2-0 down against Manchester United in a 2-2 draw on Friday.

The Londoners looked like securing another comeback draw after Curtis Jones, Luiz Diaz and Mohamed Salah all scored inside 15 minutes.

Harry Kane pulled one back for Spurs in the 39th and Son Heung-min added another in the 77th.

Richarlison came off the bench to equalise, but the visitors’ celebrations were cut short by Jota’s goal.

Liverpool moved up to fifth and two points ahead of Tottenham with a game in hand.

A week after conceding five in the opening 21 minutes at Newcastle, Tottenham had another nightmare opening at Anfield, with Jones scoring in the third, Diaz doubling Liverpool’s lead in the fifth before Salah converted from the penalty spot.

Kane equalled Wayne Rooney’s record of 208 Premier League goals to start Spurs’ comeback, with Son and Richarlison scoring in the second half.

Jota’s winner was his fifth goal in four appearances, which still gives Liverpool an outside chance of challenging for the top four.

Liverpool are seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more.