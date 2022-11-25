Softball World Cup: Black Sox skipper counting on hometown support

Cole Evans: 'The New Zealand public have been really getting behind us.' Photo / Photosport

Black Sox captain Cole Evans says his side are counting on home crowd support to give them an edge as they chase an eighth title in the Men’s Softball World Cup beginning this weekend.

“We’re just really excited. We’ve had a lot of fan support and the New Zealand public have been really getting behind us,” Evans told the Herald.

The Black Sox campaign starts against the Czech Republic in Saturday’s tournament opener. New Zealand are one of 12 teams gunning for the title at Rosedale Park on the North Shore with hopes of matching their 2013 success at the same venue.

“We’re really looking forward to running out on Saturday afternoon and putting on a good show,” said Evans.

In that 2013 tournament, they became world champions for the sixth time adding a seventh with their last triumph in 2017. Argentina won the title in 2019.

The tournament, held biannually, was initially scheduled for 2021 but was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions. Evans’ men haven’t played at home since 2019.

“This is my fourth World Cup but I would say this is going to be the most special one. I was lucky enough to be there in 2013 when the Black Sox won that home World Series. We’ll be looking to do something similar over the next 10 to 12 days.”

Evans said his side were approaching the match with caution, having been beaten 3-2 by the Czech Republic in an Invitational tournament in New Plymouth last weekend.

“They’ve always been tough side for us,” said Evans. “They come with good quality pitching and good hitting.

“They put three on the board on us over the weekend, they’re not to be taken lightly but we’re really excited to get out there and give them a run.”

Following Saturday’s match, the Black Sox take on the United States, Argentina, the Philippines and Cuba before the top three teams from both pools are found. Those teams progress to the Super Round with points accrued in the group stages carrying over. Remaining contenders will then play the opposition they haven’t yet faced to determine the finalists.

“Those first three games pretty much make or break your tournament, really,” said Cole.

The final will take place on December 4. For schedules and match tickets, go to www.swc2022.com.