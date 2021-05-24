Sky Super Rugby Transtasman power rankings: The Crusaders' most dangerous opponent

Kiwi teams dominate Super Rugby, Warriors claim big win and more. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Rattue ranks New Zealand's contenders and pretenders after the second round of Super Rugby Transtasman.

1. Crusaders

Latest result: Beat Reds 63-28

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2nd

What we liked

Last week's power rankings in which the champs plummeted to second are a distant memory after they dismembered the Reds.

The Super Rugby Transtasman points system is the Crusaders' most dangerous opponent.

They played with a fury in Brisbane which screamed how worried they were about their "failure" at home in round one.

They have a conveyor belt of look-a-like forwards with the heart of the old Crusaders campaigner Todd Blackadder, and one of them is his son Ethan who was a star of the show in Brisbane.

The Reds were pummelled and Ethan Blackadder did much of the pummelling.

The Reds only closed the gap with irrelevant tries. What a night for the rampant Crusaders. What on earth will they do to the Waratahs in Sydney?

The downside

None. This was one of the great Crusaders performances, a brilliant statement. We all know where the trophy is heading if the bonus point situation evens out. All they have to do is keep Richie Mo'unga fit.

2. Highlanders

Latest result: Beat Western Force 25-15

Record: 2-0

Last week: 3rd

What we liked

The sum is better than the parts, a tribute to the spirit and coaching in the southerners' squad.

They were the New Zealand team most likely to lose their opening two games (as unlikely as that always was) facing the champion Reds before making the trek to Perth.

The sharpest lineout drive try of the year against the Force showed this to be a team with its game face well and truly on.

Aaron Smith's yelling and screaming at the ref and anyone else in a five kilometre radius is probably worth about six points a game.

The downside

The sum is better than the parts which makes any team vulnerable at this level, although they should run riot against the Rebels in Queenstown.

No player is more important to a New Zealand team than Aaron Smith is to the Highlanders. He has to stay fit – his brilliant passing, option taking and strategic yapping are crucial.

The lineout looks vulnerable when hooker Ash Dixon is off the field.

3. Chiefs

Latest result: Beat Brumbies 40-19

Record: 2-0

Last week: 4th

What we liked

The Brumbies were duly dispatched, to a backdrop of endless and distracting pop songs popping out of the Waikato Stadium sound system.

It was a potentially tricky assignment, after all the cautious Australian optimism following the Brumbies' surprising effort in Christchurch.

The Chiefs have a brilliant scrum to rely on and while you can't miss Damian McKenzie, it's Anton Lienert-Brown's rare midfield class which gives the Chiefs an unusual edge.

And Luke Jacobson's relentless work from No 8 is absolutely inspirational.

The downside

The trouble is nothing looked impressive, in hindsight, after witnessing the Crusaders step up two gears in Brisbane.

And to live with the Crusaders in a final, their opponents will need to have plenty of bench strike power.

The Chiefs are light in that department. Despite an impressive 40–19 score line, the game lost its energy and even the Chiefs scrum lacked potency by the end. It's make or break time against the Reds in Townsville.

4. Blues

Latest result: Beat Waratahs 48-21

Record: 2-0

Last week: 1st

What we liked

Not a lot, which is a strange situation given a 48–21 score over the Waratahs.

The return of Dalton Papalii is massive – he's a Crusaders quality forward, or close to it.

And fullback Zarn Sullivan shone, with a clever attacking game and elegant punting. His poise and craft screamed potential No 10 star down the line, but that's another story.

The Blues still hold an ace in the transtasman sprint – two bonus points from two games.

The downside

Most of the optimism surrounding their opening round win in Melbourne disappeared. Their next opponent, the Brumbies, can be a tricky side to flow against although the Eden Park factor should get the Blues home.

And where was Rieko Ioane? Apart from a great try scoring run off a ruck, he was a high-profile decoy to put it nicely.

5. Hurricanes

Latest result: Beat Rebels 35-13

Record: 2-0

Last week: 5th

What we liked

They got the job done, but that's about it. Oh yes – they are the competition co-leaders still, thanks to bonus points accrued against Australia's two worst teams.

That gives them plenty to play for – and playing the Force at home is an ideal match to get their act together. They need to.

The downside

There's something not quite right at the heart of this team, a 35–13 victory over the Rebels representing another step sideways after the sloppy free-for-all against the Waratahs.

From the outset, their clunky back moves made them sitting ducks for the Rebels.

The Hurricanes' defence is haphazard, and even the scrum made no headway against a team which had been smashed up by Karl Tu'inukuafe and the Blues pack in the first round.

It's hard to see the Hurricanes holding on to their bonus point advantage. Their first-equal position with the Blues is a misnomer.