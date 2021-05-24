Website of the Year

Sky Super Rugby Transtasman power rankings: The Crusaders' most dangerous opponent

5 minutes to read
Kiwi teams dominate Super Rugby, Warriors claim big win and more. Video / NZ Herald

Chris Rattue
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks New Zealand's contenders and pretenders after the second round of Super Rugby Transtasman.

1. Crusaders

Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders celebrates scoring a try with teammates. Photo / Photosport
Latest result: Beat Reds 63-28

Record: 2-0

Last week: 2nd

What we liked

Last week's power

