Sport | Rugby Sky Super Rugby Transtasman live updates: Force v Highlanders 21 May, 2021 09:30 AM Quick Read Cheree Kinnear is joined by Newstalk ZB’s Kate Wells as they look at Hurricanes vs Rebels in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, Breakers play their second home game vs the Kings, plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Cheree Kinnear is joined by Newstalk ZB’s Kate Wells as they look at Hurricanes vs Rebels in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman, Breakers play their second home game vs the Kings, plus more. Video / NZ Herald