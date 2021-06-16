Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: Hurricanes secure key All Black Jordie Barrett for another season

Jordie Barrett in action for the Hurricanes. Photosport

All Black Jordie Barrett has re-signed with the Hurricanes for another year.

The fullback, who debuted for the club in 2017, had previously only committed for 2021, with the option in his contract to move to another Super Rugby franchise.

That option, however, has not been exercised and Barrett will add to his 74 Hurricanes matches next season.

In addition to the return of the club's most-capped player and joint all-time top try scorer, TJ Perenara, former All Blacks Owen Franks and Dom Bird will also join the ranks in 2022.

"Jordie is an incredibly influential part of the Hurricanes. Off the field he has developed to be one of our key leaders and on the field his skill set is plain for all to see," Hurricanes coach Jason Holland said.

"Most importantly he is a quality young man with great standards and values which rubs off on all of us in our environment."