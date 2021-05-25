Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: How Crusaders prop George Bower's hidden talents have boosted the team

3 minutes to read
Kiwi teams dominate Super Rugby, Warriors claim big win and more. Video / NZ Herald

Kiwi teams dominate Super Rugby, Warriors claim big win and more. Video / NZ Herald

By:

Multimedia Sport Journalist

When he's not demolishing opposing scrums and laying on crunching tackles, powerful prop George Bower has emerged as the loveable feel-good phenomenon in Crusaders camp.

Bower is in Coogee, New South Wales at the moment

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.