Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: Highlanders thrash Waratahs to stay in hunt for final

The Highlanders have comfortably ridden to victory against the Waratahs, besting the Australian team, 59-23.

Highlanders 59

Waratahs 23

Props don't get many tries so expect Ethan De Groot to savour the Highlanders' record-setting bonus point win over the winless Waratahs that keeps their hopes of reaching the transtasman final alive.

De Groot has impressed all season from the loosehead side of the scrum but the 22-year-old stood out a tad more on Saturday night in Dunedin when he became the second Highlanders prop - Aki Seiuli against the Western Force the other – to claim a double in the last decade.

In a try-fest under the roof that featured the most points the Highlanders have scored against the Waratahs, De Groot's brace helped the southerners bank five competition points to temporarily move to second place above the Crusaders on points differential, ahead of the Hurricanes' clash with the Brumbies.

The Highlanders do, however, face a difficult trip to Canberra in their final round clash.



In the tight race for the final between four New Zealand sides - the Chiefs are realistically out of contention - the Highlanders may ultimately rue failing to gain the bonus point in their win over the Rebels last week.

Other than De Groot's unstoppable frame in his 58-minute shift, Japanese international Kazuki Himeno was probably the best player on the park with powerful carries and breakdown turnovers from No 8 inspiring the pack. It was just reward Himeno claimed one of the Highlanders' nine tries from their favoured rolling maul.

In-form left wing Jona Nareki was again lethal every time he touched the ball, finishing two tries to underline his classy season while constantly seeking chances to threaten on other occasions.

The Highlanders led 33-23 at halftime but there was never a genuine sense they would be run down and they found another gear in the second spell.

The Waratahs, once their bench entered the fray, gradually capitulated as the match wore on - not managing a point in the second half. At this point, with the Chiefs at home to round out their horrible campaign, the end of the season can't come soon enough.

The Highlanders, without the influential Aaron Smith who was rested for this match, were sucked into the trend of playing fast and loose in the first half and dropping standards to the Waratahs' level by falling off double their average missed tackles and conceding penalties at the breakdown.

With five tries and the same number of lead changes in the opening quarter defence was a secondary concern in a match that resembled more of a Barbarians festival outing or sevens fixture.

The locals claimed five contrasting tries in the first half alone, scoring from rolling mauls, off counter attack, from close range and with set-piece moves. Welsh-bound centre Michael Collins bagged one try and set up Patelesio Tomkinson to continue his strong form.

Michael Collins of the Highlanders makes a break against the Waratahs. Photo / Photosport

To highlight their woes, the Waratahs have now conceded 40 points or more seven times this season but they have at least scored plenty of tries themselves. Tonight that proved true with outside backs Jack Maddocks and Mark Nawaqanitawase keeping them in touch and Will Harrison knocking over a pair of penalties. The second half the visitors were never in the fight, though.

It was only a matter of time before the Highlanders pulled away, and they have now given themselves a chance to push towards the transtasman final.

Highlanders 59 (Ethan De Groot 2, Jona Nareki 2, Michael Collins, Patelesio Tomkinson, Ash Dixon, Kazuki Himeno, Teariki Ben-Nicholas tries; Mitchell Hunt 7 cons)

Waratahs 23 (Jack Maddocks, Mark Nawaqanitawase tries; Will Harrison 2 cons, 3 pens)

HT: 33-23