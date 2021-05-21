Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: Highlanders hold off Force

Scott Gregory nabbed a double for the Highlanders. Photo / Getty

Highlanders 25

Force 15

Pressure makes diamonds, and against the Western Force in Perth on Friday night, the Highlanders' defence came out shining.

The Highlanders had an answer for everything the Force threw at them in their round two Super Rugby Transtasman clash, and took their own opportunities well to claim a 25-15 win.

The Force turned the ball over 14 times to the Highlanders 12, but it was the turnovers won that told the tale – with the Highlanders winning 10 to the Force's one.

There was plenty of intrigue throughout the contest as, after coming up mere centimetres short of upsetting the Chiefs in the opening round, the Force again looked ominous against the Highlanders.

The hosts had a huge opportunity early, when lock Sitaleki Timani strode through a gaping hole in the defence. However, without the pace or support to get to the line, Timani was brought down, and the Highlanders isolated the ball a couple of phases later to be awarded the turnover.

That early opportunity was a sign of things to come for the Force, who won the territory battle for much of the game but were unable to turn pressure into points.

The Highlanders had no such issues. After struggling through the opening 10 minutes, the visitors kicked things up a gear and had things their own way for essentially the remainder of the first half.

The Highlanders opened the scoring through wing Jona Nareki 12 minutes in, who was put away after an easy linebreak by halfback Aaron Smith, who beat his defender for pace off the back of a lineout. Nareki was particularly impressive throughout the match, flashing his speed, kicking ability and decision-making in a standout performance.

Jona Nareki of the Highlanders scored the Highlanders' opening try. Photo / Getty

The set piece was a point of attack for the Highlanders, who crossed again 10 minutes later when prop Ayden Johnstone crashed over from a lineout drive for his the first try of his Super Rugby career.

The Force slotted a penalty to stem the flow, but when Scott Gregory ran over the top of Force halfback Tomas Cubelli minutes before the break, it looked as though the visitors were poised for a comfortable lead.

Instead, that lead was only 10 points as Cubelli got one back for the Force on the stroke of halftime.

The Force have shown they're a second-half team both in Super Rugby Australia and the first week of Super Rugby Transtasman. They showed it again against the Highlanders.

The Force dominated the possession and territory in the second half. But for all the pressure they applied, the Highlanders' defence was up to the task. While they were often camped deep inside their own 22m, the Highlanders still found ways to isolate the ball, get over the top of it and force the turnover.

Then, with the first opportunity they had in good field position for the half, Smith sent Gregory over from close range to extend the lead to 15.

The Force finally cracked the Highlanders defensive line when prop Angus Wagner scored from close range, but it was too little too late for the Force, as they fell three points short of securing a bonus point, while the Highlanders remain unbeaten in the competition.

Highlanders 25 (Scott Gregory 2, Jona Nareki, Ayden Johnstone tries; Mitchell Hunt con, pen)

Western Force 15 (Tomas Cubelli, Angus Wagner tries; Domingo Miotti con, pen)

HT: 20-10