Sky Super Rugby Transtasman: All Blacks return as Crusaders face final equation against Rebels

Focus Sport: Mid-week Top 5 sporting headlines.

When the Crusaders step out onto the turf at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval on Saturday night, they'll know the exact equation that will lead to them either competing in the final or watching on.

Heading into the final round of Super Rugby Transtasman, the Crusaders are one of several teams bidding for hosting rights for next week's final, but could yet find themselves out of the final all together should results not go their way.

The Crusaders sit third on the ladder, trailing the Blues by a point and the Highlanders due to points differential – with the Highlanders' being 11-points better than the Crusaders.

🪜 STANDINGS | With one round remaining, all five New Zealand teams still have a chance to make the final.



Who do you think will finish in the top two? pic.twitter.com/KMQRzADKXt — Super Rugby (@SuperRugbyNZ) June 7, 2021

With the Highlanders playing their final game of the season on Friday, Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said his side will be aware of what they need to do come Saturday against the Rebels.

"We'll watch the Highlanders - it's a finals mindset for us; you just have to get the result, don't you? - and how they perform on Friday night will set up our mindset for Saturday," Robertson said.

"It's pretty clear. We need to get 12 more points than them if nothing changes. We look at all the scenarios, and there's a few isn't there? If they don't get a bonus point, if they do get a bonus point, if they score x-amount of points with a bonus point – we have to get that plus 12 more and we're into the final.

"We've had conversations around what's required. It's a little bit different; it's quite unique and that's exciting for us."

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

The Crusaders have made several changes to the squad that was unable to secure a bonus point in last weekend's win over the Western Force. All Blacks stars Sam Whitelock, Sevu Reece and Richie Mo'unga return to the starting side along with impressive young flanker Ethan Blackadder and halfback Mitchell Drummond.

Manasa Mataele and Bryn Hall move back to the bench, while Cullen Grace and Codie Taylor were both unavailable for selection.

After watching on last week as the side looked to have the bonus point locked up only to lose it in the final 30 seconds of the game, Robertson said the senior players who missed that game were eager to get back to work.

"They're itchy; they're really itchy and they've been great. Those weeks for them are tough to watch but also give them a full tank. The energy is high and they've led the week really well."

Crusaders team: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Braydon Ennor, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Mitchell Drummond, Whetukamokamo Douglas, Sione Havili Talitui, Ethan Blackadder, Samuel Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Michael Alaalatoa, Brodie McAlister, George Bower.

Reserves: Nathan Vella, Tamaiti Williams, Oliver Jager, Mitchell Dunshea, Tom Sanders, Bryn Hall, Dallas McLeod, Manasa Mataele.