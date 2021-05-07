Website of the Year

Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: The three key factors that will decide the final

3 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear is joined by NZ Herald’s Lachlan Waugh as they look ahead to the Super Rugby final, Supercars Supersprint plus more this weekend. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

Ahead of the clash between the Crusaders and Chiefs for the Super Rugby Aotearoa title, Christopher Reive looks at the three key areas to success for each side.

Tactics

Can Scott Robertson lead the Crusaders to a fifth-straight title, or will Clayton McMillan lead the Chiefs back to the top? Photos / Photosport
As Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan noted

