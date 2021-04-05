Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa power rankings: Patrick McKendry - Crusaders' lesson in humility as other teams scent blood

5 minutes to read
Sky Sport Super Rugby Aotearoa stars share their challenges of 2020 and what's ahead for an exciting new season. Video / Sky Sport

Patrick McKendry
By:

Sports writer

Patrick McKendry ranks the country's biggest movers, after another enthralling round of Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa.

1. Highlanders (up 4)

(Beat Crusaders 33-12, record: 2-3)

A result which made a mockery of the Crusaders' proud

