Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa power rankings: Patrick McKendry - Biggest mysteries set to be answered in grand final

4 minutes to read
Cheree Kinnear runs down the results of a massive weekend of sport.

Cheree Kinnear runs down the results of a massive weekend of sport.

NZ Herald

Patrick McKendry ranks New Zealand's big movers in the weekend's Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa.

1. Chiefs (up 1)

(Lost to Blues 19-39, record: 5-3)

No big moves for any team this week, the last of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.