Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea out for several weeks - the latest All Black to be sidelined with major injury

All you need to know from a weekend of golden point thrillers in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Hurricanes loose forward Ardie Savea will be out for several weeks due to an MCL injury – adding to the growing list of casualties to top All Blacks this year.

Savea limped off during the Hurricanes' golden-point loss to the Crusaders last Sunday following a heavy collision with Sevu Reece.

Playing at No 7, Savea was inspirational for the Hurricanes despite the injury and was probably still the best player on the field even after coming back on and playing through his knee issue.

Savea provided an update on his injury on his social media channels, saying he will likely be out for up to eight weeks.

"Unfortunately on the weekend I did my MCL," Savea said.

"So that's going to take me out for six to eight weeks. So unfortunately I'm going to miss some footy over that time.

"But it's all good. Like life, when you get knocked down, you've just got to keep moving forward."

Savea is the latest All Black to have suffered serious injuries this season, perhaps sparking worries for Super Rugby teams – and All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

Ardie Savea during the Hurricanes' loss to the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks captain Sam Cane has recently undergone successful surgery on his right pectoral after suffering the injury in the Chiefs' win over the Blues in March, which sidelines him for four to six months.

Highlanders flanker Liam Squire was ruled out for the rest of the Super Rugby season due to a recurring knee injury, with no timeframe given on his return.

The Crusaders could also be without the services of All Blacks Joe Moody and Jack Goodhue, after the pair were injured during their win over the Hurricanes over the weekend.

The extent of the injuries to Moody and Goodhue is not yet known, but Crusaders coach Scott Robertson wasn't optimistic after the match.

"The scan will define that. I didn't get through Otago University," Robertson said.

"Both will get scans but it looks serious."

Meanwhile, young Highlanders halfback Folau Fakatava – a likely All Blacks bolter who has impressed with his performances this season – also suffered a season-ending injury this month.

The Highlanders announced last week that the 21-year-old had torn his ACL and will require surgery, ruling him out for nine to 12 months.