Rugby: All Blacks captain Sam Cane undergoes successful surgery after pectoral injury

All you need to know from a weekend of golden point thrillers in 90 seconds. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

Sam Cane hopes to "come back stronger" after undergoing successful surgery for a season-ending injury he suffered last month – but for now, he's looking for some guidance from his fans.

The All Blacks captain went under the knife to repair a pectoral injury he suffered against the Blues which sidelined him for the next six months.

Cane provided a spirited update from the hospital bed on Instagram, saying he looks forward to rehab.

"Surgery went well," Cane wrote on Instagram.

"Grateful to have had a very good surgeon who reattached my pectoral muscle but also tired [sic] up a few lose [sic] ends with my shoulder while he was in there. Looking forward to starting the rehab process and coming back stronger."

Cane is anticipating some down time and even enlisted the help of his fans to guide him towards his next Netflix binge project.

"But in the short term it's rest and Netflix, I'm currently on the last season of Homeland and have loved it but will need a new series or two so hit me with your favourites please & thank you."

The 29-year-old Chiefs co-captain will miss the rest of Super Rugby Aotearoa and the All Blacks season, which kicks off against Italy and Fiji in July.

Cane is among a growing list of All Black injuries, with Joe Moody, Jack Goodhue and Ardie Savea all awaiting diagnoses after limping off over the weekend.