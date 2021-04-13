Website of the Year

Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: Why NZ's reputation as the world's smartest rugby nation is inflated

Ardie Savea and the Hurricanes look on following the round 6 Super Rugby Aotearoa match between the Blues and the Hurricanes. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
OPINION:

Across the professional landscape there are little known but much admired New Zealanders, revered by their coaches and peers for their innate rugby intelligence.

Almost every club in Europe, from Edinburgh to Perpignan, to

