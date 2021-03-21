Sky Super Rugby Aotearoa: Chiefs look to the future after ending losing streak

The Chiefs are back to winning ways. Photo / Photosport

At their best, the Chiefs are capable of toppling the best teams in Super Rugby Aotearoa, but it has been some time since the team put together an 80-minute performance.

After losing 11 games on the trot, the Chiefs finally got on the right side of the scoreboard on Saturday night against the Hurricanes, pulling off a shock comeback to claim a 35-29 win.

The win ends an historic run of losses and while coach Clayton McMillan said records aren't something he worries too much about, it was nice to finally get the monkey off their back.

"I'm probably [feeling] more relief than anything," McMillan said after the win over the Hurricanes. "It didn't look pretty there for a while, but I'm pretty proud of the fellas for gutsing it out and showing what we can actually do when we get a bit of front-foot ball."

It was looking like an all too familiar story for the Chiefs early in the match, as they conceded four early tries to be facing a 26-7 deficit at halftime.

It was a spark from the bench from Chase Tiatia that saw them cut away at the gap, as the former Hurricane dotted down against his old team in the 57th minute. That ignited the comeback, with the Chiefs running in three more tries to turn the scoreline around. All Blacks Luke Jacobson and Damian McKenzie were immense in the winning performance, with McKenzie particularly influential when he switched to first five-eighth midway through the second half.

But while McKenzie impressed in the role, McMillan said he planned to continue starting McKenzie at fullback, rather than try starting him in the No 10 jersey.

"We know that he can play there, but we really like the work Bryn [Gatland] did there in the first couple of games, and Damo added some impact from the back later in the game.

"[Kaleb Trask] had some good moments and was a bit rusty, but they're all quality players so you just judge them all on their merits and a little bit with what the opposition present us, then make a decision."

Having already lost to the unbeaten Crusaders and the Highlanders, the win over the Hurricanes should give the Chiefs a confidence boost as they prepare to meet the Blues in Hamilton next weekend.

"They're a quality side, aren't they? But we've got the monkey off our back and we've shown we can stress the best teams if we are consistent and accurate of longer periods of play. We get to play at home, and we'll be dangerous."