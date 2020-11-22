Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Skiing: Alice Robinson targeting ultimate test with Olympics in mind

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
Kiwi skier Alice Robinson to compete in nine Super G races this season. Video / Alice Robinson via Instagram
NZ Herald
By: Matt Brown

At the Winter Olympics, winning the Downhill Alpine skiing title is the equivalent of gold in the 100m at the Summer Games. It's the blue riband event and the ultimate speed test, with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.