Six Nations: France end Scotland's title dreams

France's Gael Fickou, left, scores a try as Scotland's Nick Haining fails to stop him during the Six Nations 2022 rugby match between Scotland and France. Photo / AP

France preserved its Grand Slam quest and ended Scotland's Six Nations title dream in a stylish 36-17 win at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The French, the only remaining unbeaten team, served the killer blows against a strong and defiant Scotland side with their third try right on halftime and fourth try right after.

Scotland blew a great chance to lead at halftime but captain Stuart Hogg dropped a pass with the tryline open.

France rubbed it in when it pressed a tiring Scotland into injury time and center Gael Fickou backed himself to beat the flagging cover for a converted try and 19-10 lead at the break.

Then, less than two minutes into the new half, France forced a turnover and the ball was quickly given to wing Damian Penaud.

He chipped ahead, the Scottish over-ran the bounce, and the trailing Jonathan Danty accepted the gift and easy run-in.

At 26-10, France had a four-try bonus point and sucked the tension out of a packed and hostile Murrayfield, where it hadn't won since 2014.

Scotland cost France winning the last two Six Nations, but the visitors' counterattacking skills and inspired defense earned a measure of revenge by handing the Scots their heaviest defeat at Murrayfield in the championship in seven years.

The French finished with a six-try statement on the road and were halfway to a Grand Slam and their first title in 12 years with Wales next in Cardiff in two weeks followed by England in Paris on the last weekend.

Scotland was out of the title race after a second straight defeat, the opening win over England a distant memory after defeats to Wales and the formidable French.