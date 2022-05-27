Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR
Premium
Sport|Rugby

Silver Lake: Inside the $200m US deal to transform NZ rugby

19 minutes to read
Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

On Thursday, New Zealand Rugby is expected to sign off on a $200 million partnership with US investment firm Silver Lake. In the first of a six-part series, Gregor Paul looks at how we got

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.