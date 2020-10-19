Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

'Significant differences': New America's Cup boats 'unusual'

6 minutes to read

Patriot has a deceptively complex and changing hull shape. Photo / Richard Gladwell

NZ Herald
By: Richard Gladwell, Sail-World.com/nz

Two of the AC75 race-boats to be sailed in the 2021 America's Cup regattas have now been launched in Auckland, with a third to follow on Tuesday.

Patriot, the US challenger representing the New York

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.