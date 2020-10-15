America's Cup: American Magic the first team to launch second AC75

American Magic's Patriot. Photo / Supplied

American Magic are one step closer to the starting line.

The New York Yacht Club's America's Cup challenger have officially unveiled their second AC75, christened Patriot on the Viaduct this morning.

As a couple hundred people filled into the team base abuzz with excitement - and, if we're being honest, fuelled by the coffee and donuts provided - American Magic's impressive second race vessel hit the water for the first time, the first syndicate to achieve the feat.

As one punter on a call to a friend put it: "The photo doesn't do it justice. Honestly, it looks like a rocket."

American Magic chief executive Terry Hutchison addressed the crowd, and the not so subtle rival boats hovering in the inlet behind the dock, before US Consul General Katelyn Choe officially cracked the champagne on the bowsprit.

American Magic's Patriot being lowered into the water. Photo / Supplied

"In the name of the United States of America and the New York Yacht Club, I christen thee 'Patriot'. May God bless all who sail her."

A truly American experience.

As the boat hit the sun-kissed sea, spy boats from INEOS Team UK and Luna Rossa snapped away on their cameras, while Team New Zealand - who hoisted a giant New Zealand flag by crane over their base which danced in the wind in the background of the launch - no doubt looked on from across the water.

What they take away from the launch surely to be tactical as their own second boats are set to be unveiled in the coming weeks.

As American Magic designer Marcelino Botin said of whether launching before the others was an advantage or disadvantage: "I don't think it matters ... it's not really relevant."

In launching today, American Magic are ahead of schedule - Covid-19 be damned - and are hopeful of getting to sail their shiny new vessel as early as next week.

Now awaiting the reveal of the other syndicates' main race boats, the Americans can now begin their countdown to the starting line of December's test regatta so they can let the Magic begin.