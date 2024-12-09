“I agree with Steve 100%,” Becker told the Herald today. “I was standing next to Terry McFlynn, our football director [at the time of the incident], and we both said straight away, ‘That’s a red card’. He had about three goes at him. The first one was a yellow card, when [Luis Toomey] went down, and then he kicked him two more times when he was on the ground. You can’t do that. It’s unacceptable.

“Okay, if the ref missed it on the pitch, why didn’t they take it back to VAR? And how did he stay on the pitch? That totally baffles me. We have contacted the league and asked for a ‘please explain’, for some clarification.”

In the season’s first derby match, Toomey had earned the ire of Phoenix players and fans by giving their goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi a spray after his goalmouth blunder led to the opening score, ultimately costing his team the match.

Auckland City midfielder Louis Toomey taunts Wellington Phoenix goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi. Photo / Sky Sport

After Saturday’s match, Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano referred to the incident from the earlier game when explaining Rufer’s actions. “That’s between the players, they will sort it out. I thought it was pretty disrespectful on [Toomey’s] part, even a couple of comments towards the end of that game. But he is a young kid, so I’ll leave it down to lack of experience.”

Five other Wellington players were shown yellow cards during Saturday’s heated clash, with coach Italiano also earning one on the sideline.