The heated derby atmosphere from Saturday’s A-League clash has spilled over from the field to the boardroom, with Auckland FC asking competition bosses to “please explain” how Phoenix skipper Alex Rufer avoided a red card after he appeared to kick a man who was down.
Auckland FC’s CEO Nick Becker said: “We all thought, 100%, ‘He should be gone’.”
Rufer was shown a yellow card after lashing at the ball in the 77th minute while Auckland substitute Luis Toomey was covering it with his body as he had fallen on the ground. The Wellington captain landed two heavy blows to the side of Toomey’s torso.
Auckland coach Steve Corica was captured on camera as the incident happened, his emotions running high. After the match he said: “[Rufer] had three cracks at him and should have been sent off.”