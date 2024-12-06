That’s the only thing you can say about the home team, ahead of today’s blockbuster derby with the Wellington Phoenix. There was hope that they might make an early splash in the A-League but also a bit of fear about what might unfold, given the rush that both the club and roster had to be built.

They recruited well – with some impressive signings – but the vast majority had never played together. They had to absorb tactics and game plans, learn all the intangibles about how each other likes to play and build cohesion, culture and an identity. And boy, they have done it. It’s shown by this sequence – 2-0, 1-0, 2-0, 1-0 and 2-0 – a 100 per cent record, characterised by late goals, while yet to concede one themselves.

Sure, they have been fortunate with the draw so far, only travelling to Australia once and facing the Phoenix and Sydney FC after long trips (Perth and Japan respectively) for those opposition but it’s still a crazy achievement.

The Phoenix were just minutes away from sharing the points in Wellington, only to go down 2-0. Photo / Photosport

On top of that, they have created an impressive footprint off the field. They have a young, engaged fan base and their replica shirts are everywhere, while they have copied the Warrior’s playbook, with the match day about much more than the game. They’ve attracted big brands – Anchor, 2 Degrees, ANZ and Barfoot and Thompson – and large media interest. It’s been remarkable.

But we also can’t forget the Phoenix miracle. There is certainly that danger, with the bright lights, excitement and hype around Auckland FC, given their celebrity owners, heavy social media presence and spellbinding results so far. The Phoenix have been the bedrock of New Zealand football for almost 20 years. From the ashes of the New Zealand Knights, they evolved into one of best-run clubs in the A-League, notable for their measured financial approach, fan engagement and commitment to developing local talent.

And that’s despite significant handicaps. They have a small population base, which affects their regular gate and the potential corporate revenue. They struggle for media exposure. And they play in one of the worst football venues in Australasia, a stadium built for cricket that never actually stages cricket. Despite that, they have consistently punched above their weight, aside from some fallow years during the past decade.

Liam Gillion and Tim Payne compete for the ball. Photo / Photosport

Who will forget the epic finals runs, from 2010 with penalty shootouts and Paul Ifill and sell-outs, to the home semifinal this year? Then there are the players, from Shane Smeltz to Ben Sigmund, Andrew Durante to Roy Krishna, Mark Patson to Glen Moss.

The club contributed almost half of the starting XI (five) for the All Whites’ 1-0 victory over Bahrain in 2009, one of the greatest nights in our sporting history.

The Phoenix was the springboard for the likes of Liberato Cacace, Sarpreet Singh, Ben Waine, Ben Old and Alex Paulsen. And even the duds – from the Brazilians George and Fred, to the Chinese Jiang Chen – added something to the story. They’ve also had great fans, with the Yellow Fever providing a new template for supporters groups in this country.

Hiroki Sakai of Auckland during the A-League - Wellington Phoenix v Auckland FC at Sky Stadium, Wellington. Copyright photo: Masanori Udagawa / www.photosport.nz

It’s a simple equation - Auckland FC couldn’t exist without the presence and success of the Phoenix. It’s also an interesting conundrum for those Aucklanders who have devoutly followed the capital team over the past 17 years, through the highs and lows. What do they do now? There will be torn loyalties.

Which brings us to Saturday and the third miracle. A sellout crowd for a regular season A-League match, after the record attendance in Wellington last month. A rivalry that already feels like one of the best in New Zealand sport. And a match that has captured the imagination, without an oval ball, netball hoop or cricket bat in sight.

These are special times for the sport in this country, the kind that don’t come along that often. So what will unfold on Saturday? Expect a tight, tense battle, given both teams put a high value on defensive solidity. The Phoenix will play on the counterattack and take confidence from their 100 per cent away record this season.

Jake Brimmer celebrates after scoring the opener for Auckland FC in the first Kiwi Clasico. Photo / Getty Images

They were bitterly disappointed with how the last derby played out, with defender Tim Payne telling the Herald this week that “maybe the derby atmosphere and everything got inside into our heads a little bit”. It certainly felt like the occasion got to them, while Auckland’s press was suffocating.

Auckland will be confident, while knowing that they haven’t produced their best in the past two matches. Decision-making in the final third remains a work on and they will be wary of the Phoenix set piece threat.

The Black Knights will be deserved favourites, with the best goalkeeper and defence in the League and exciting options going forward, especially down both flanks. But don’t discount the Phoenix, who are starting to find their groove after losing so many key men in the off-season. As always, the midfield battle will be crucial, with Alex Rufer and Louis Verstraete to set the tone.

The only guarantee is that it will be spicy and full-blooded, with genuine feeling (and a bit of enmity) between these two squads. That was notable in Wellington – with tackles flying in, especially in the first half. Whatever happens, it should be a great occasion, a true "I was there" moment for sports fans.












