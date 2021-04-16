Shot! Dame Valerie Adams gets Pfizer vaccine before Olympics

Dame Valerie Adams has received her first dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine before the Tokyo Olympics.
Before getting the jab, Adams told health officials she was "pretty excited".
"Oh that wasn't even sore... felt nothing," she said before crediting her nurse.
Adams was full of jokes for the vaccinators this morning.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Read More
- Dame Valerie Adams leaves coach Scott Goodman, joins Dale Stevenson ahead of Tokyo Olympics - N...
- Dame Valerie Adams never had a Barbie growing up. Now she's become one - NZ Herald
- Valerie Adams becomes a Dame: It's up there with gold medals - NZ Herald
- Athletics: Dame Valerie Adams expecting second child, still has eyes on fifth Olympics - NZ Her...
"I sing when I get this done, so don't judge me," she said.
When pulling up her sleeve, Adams said "now you get to see my biceps".
When a health official asked the Olympic gold medalist for her name, she replied "queen of Tonga". The health official replied "sorry I can't put that".
Adams is one of a "small number" of Olympians to get the vaccine before travelling to Tokyo in the near future.
Adams will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games this year.
She has been training with fellow Olympian shot putter Tom Walsh under coach Dale Stevenson in Christchurch since late last year.
Adams is mum to two children with husband Gabriel Price.