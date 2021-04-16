Shot! Dame Valerie Adams gets Pfizer vaccine before Olympics

"That wasn't even sore," Adams said after receiving the jab. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Emma Russell is a health reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Dame Valerie Adams has received her first dose of the Pfizer Covid vaccine before the Tokyo Olympics.

Before getting the jab, Adams told health officials she was "pretty excited".

"Oh that wasn't even sore... felt nothing," she said before crediting her nurse.

Dame Valerie Adams getting her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Adams was full of jokes for the vaccinators this morning.

"I sing when I get this done, so don't judge me," she said.

When pulling up her sleeve, Adams said "now you get to see my biceps".

When a health official asked the Olympic gold medalist for her name, she replied "queen of Tonga". The health official replied "sorry I can't put that".

Dame Valerie Adams gets her temperature checked before receiving her first dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Adams is one of a "small number" of Olympians to get the vaccine before travelling to Tokyo in the near future.

Adams will be competing in her fifth Olympic Games this year.

She has been training with fellow Olympian shot putter Tom Walsh under coach Dale Stevenson in Christchurch since late last year.

Adams is mum to two children with husband Gabriel Price.