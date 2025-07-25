Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sailing: Kiwi weather forecaster PredictWind lands six-year contract with The Ocean Race

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Offshore sailor Conrad Colman will lead a New Zealand entry into the next edition of The Ocean Race.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Reflecting on the past 15 years of his career, Kiwi sailor Jon Bilger admits there have been times of uncertainty.

After spending 10 years managing the weather department with Alinghi in the America’s Cup, including their successes in 2003 and 2007 and their loss in 2010, Bilger developed a weather-forecasting

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save