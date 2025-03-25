“It’s not a sailing team and a shore team, it’s one team altogether, and we’re trying to get as many Kiwis as we can into that.”

Plans are under way for a new foiling IMOCA boat to be designed and built with as much Kiwi involvement as possible, with bases planned for New Zealand and France, while they are also working on assembling a sailing team.

That team is expected to feature plenty of Kiwis, although it is not expected to exclusively involve New Zealanders. As for how the squad will be comprised, Colman was hopeful of bringing in some younger athletes as well as more experienced heads.

Colman, who grew up in Auckland inspired by the then-Whitbread round-the-world race and is now based in France, launches the team after completing his second Vendee Globe race – a non-stop solo around-the-world event sailed on IMOCA 60s, the same class now used in the Ocean Race.

The commitment to launching a New Zealand-flagged team comes as the Ocean Race is set to return to New Zealand in 2027, with a two-week stopover in Auckland in March.

A call was made in 2021 that New Zealand would not feature in the most recent edition of the event due to the unpredictable nature of the Covid-19 pandemic at the time.

The group has already secured some support from corporate sponsors but is seeking further interest as it looks to build a competitive outfit.

“It’s not binary go or woe. We will be there, we will be present, and then what we’re doing is trying to create the resources which will allow us to be successful and create a really high-quality team, which Kiwis are used to,” Colman said.

“We’ve got a terrible habit of winning things and we’d like to maintain that connection. I’ve talked about how inspired I was by years gone by of New Zealanders coming and winning this race, and that is absolutely our overall ambition.

“I kind of feel like I’m standing on the shoulders of giants that have come before me, and I’ve got a lot of respect for our history as a country and as a culture of doing this event.

“It’s not something that we take lightly to launch a team to come and do this as Kiwis, because there is that expectation that it is their history and we want to honour that as well as we can.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.