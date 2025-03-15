“We’re looking to do the same as we build out our calendar to 20-plus events a year. We’re looking to grow those events in the various continents around the world.

“So in Australasia, of course, we’re looking to expand that calendar of events and no doubt you’ll see some announcements on that in the coming weeks.”

Coutts said the make-up of those six years was still being discussed, with the potential of a four-year commitment with a two-year right of renewal an option alongside a straight six-year deal.

It comes after the success of its first time in Auckland, with the event having a 46% audience increase between that and the season opener in Dubai late in 2024.

Sir Russell Coutts says SailGP, at this stage, is not looking anywhere but Auckland for hosting a New Zealand event. Photo / SailGP

The economic impact report for the event is expected to be made public soon, however, Coutts told the Herald it revealed a US$36 million ($63m) return.

That number is a 73% increase on the 2024 New Zealand SailGP event, held in Christchurch, which amassed a total economic impact of US$20.7m for the host region.

In a statement to the Herald, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited chief executive Nick Hill said it was positive about the potential to host SailGP again.

“As with any major event investment, there is a process to follow including post-event analysis and a new business case. We are working constructively with the SailGP team to ensure we have all the information to take this forward and are working to a mid-April timeline,” Hill said.

“We face significant funding challenges for attracting and delivering major events in Auckland. At present, we do not have a sustainable long-term funding model and this remains a critical issue.”

While Coutts has previously spoken about the potential for other host cities in New Zealand, he said at this stage the organisation was not looking anywhere but Auckland.

“It was a great event in Auckland, wasn’t it? I think it was hugely successful from SailGP’s perspective, but also from the city’s perspective and New Zealand’s perspective for that matter

“We are not looking, at this stage, at other events in New Zealand, but that’s not to say we wouldn’t do at some time in the future.”

While season five has its fourth of 13 confirmed events on the calendar in Los Angeles this weekend, plans are already in place for further expansion in season six.

This season brought the addition of two new teams and another two are expected to be added for the next campaign as well as more stops on the calendar.

The expanded lineup is also expected to see racing move to split-fleet racing, with seven boats on the water at a time opposed to the current structure in which all 12 teams compete against one another in fleet racing.

“We’re going to run a process with the next two teams that we put on sale, which are teams 13 and 14, that’ll be more of a structured assessment of the various buyers,” Coutts said.

“We know that there’s buyer interest out there, and obviously we evaluate which country they’re going to be representing as well and the where they could host an event, because we like to pair teams with events in their own countries as well.

“All of those things come into it as well as the offer on the economics behind the team. We’ll be going through a process for that for teams 13 and 14 over the coming months and that process will be announced in due course.”

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.