“We got fourth there, but we felt like we were so close again to the final and that had been previously a challenging venue for us. You’ve definitely got to manage yourself well and with your energy, but I think any challenge is a good one. Adding Cadiz in there a couple of weeks after Geneva is also going to be a new dynamic as well.”

Coming into Saint-Tropez, the Black Foils sit second on the overall leaderboard. Photo / SailGP

While the run is a first for the league, it is also a four-week stretch that will see the best teams emerge from the pack. The three regattas are the last before the season finale in Abu Dhabi in late November, after which the top three teams in the season standings will race for the title.

With 61 points, they’re level with leaders Australia, however, the Flying Roos had a better finish than their Kiwi rivals in Sassnitz.

For the Kiwis, it was a tough event. However, aside from the regatta in Sydney where they finished eighth, the NZ crew has done a superb job of damage limitation. Sydney is the only event in which they have finished outside the top five, with two wins, two seconds, two fourths and a fifth.

“It’s an exciting time from a performance perspective,” Mackay said of the stretch ahead.

“Right now, these previous few weeks, it’s been [about] doing a lot of work around the learnings from Sassnitz [Germany], which was quite a challenging event for us.

“So really digging in deep there, but also trying to top up the energy, especially these last few days, just going into these four weeks, because, yes, we have a couple of days off here and there, but the events are really quite intense. They take a lot out of you.

“It’s really important to go into it fresh, which we all are, and ready to get into these three more or less back-to-back events.”

Top-end conditions are forecast, with practice racing called off last night due to high winds. The full 12-team fleet is expected to be back in action in France this weekend, with Brazil and USA having their boats repaired after damage ruled them out of some or all racing in Germany.

