“It’s always good to take the race win but it was all to play for all day. It’s very interesting out there.”

There were four different winners across as many races, with Germany, Great Britain and Australia also picking up wins. Australia were the most consistent team of the day and held an eight-point lead at the top of the standings.

The United States will be racing the clock to return to the water on day two after damaging their boat in a collision with Great Britain in the final race of the day. The Americans had sailed a strong day, but were in the wrong as the British had the right of way.

The fleet was already down to 11 boats for the regatta after the Brazilian team’s boat suffered major damage in practice racing, while France were able to get back on the starting line after their boat was damaged in practice as well.

For the Black Foils, it was largely a case of chasing the fleet as they were consistently a bit slow off the mark at the start.

For the most part, they were able to claw their way up through the fleet to limit the damage, with plenty of opportunities to make moves in the Sassnitz conditions.

It wasn’t until the last race of the day that the Kiwis finally nailed their start, and they made it count.

“It was nice to finally get one good one,” Black Foils driver Peter Burling said.

“I was finding it a bit tough all day [but] finally got some space up top so we could let it rip, which was nice.”

The teams will have all to play for when racing resumes tomorrow, with three more fleet races scheduled before the top three teams contest the event title.

