The Brazilian SailGP team was ruled out of action in Germany after their boat was badly damaged. Photo / SailGP

French driver Quentin Delapierre was transported to the hospital, but was cleared of injury, SailGP said.

“It was incredibly scary. No one wants to see these things,” Black Foils co-chief executive and wing trimmer Blair Tuke said.

“Luckily, the crews are all okay from what I understand. That’s obviously the main thing, but some investigations need to go into see what’s happened because, yes, major structural failures like this are worst-case scenario.

“This touches, of course, the two teams primarily on those boats, but when you sail all the same boats, it affects everyone in the fleet.”

The two boats were competing in the second race of the day, with the fleet splitting into two groups of six for practice.

The French SailGP team suffered damage to their F50 catamaran during practice in Sassnitz. Photo / SailGP

New Zealand’s Black Foils were in the first group, and Tuke said conditions had increased towards the top end of the range by the time the second group took to the course.

The incidents both happened as the teams were going around the first mark.

While the league was quick to rule the Brazilian team out of action for the weekend, there was a chance the damage to the French team’s vessel could be repaired in time for racing.

It’s the latest entry into a season of unfortunate events for the French team, who missed the first regatta of the season due to a lack of available boats, before missing out on sailing in Auckland as there was an issue with their new vessel.

In Portsmouth last month, the French team were forced to sit out the opening day of racing after their wingsail was damaged in practice.

