Great Britain led the day with 36 points, ahead of Switzerland in second on 30 points.

“We’re really happy with how the boat’s going. It feels like everyone’s doing a really good job,” Black Foils driver Peter Burling said after their win in race three.

“We’re obviously missing [grinder] Marcus [Hansen] on board with this five-up config, but it seems that if you get your nose clear you can stretch your legs a bit and make a good gain.”

The Black Foils sat fourth after the opening day of racing in Great Britain. Photo / SailGP

There was drama on the water before racing even got underway, with the French team forced to miss the opening day of the regatta due to a broken wingsail suffered during warm-ups.

It will be a frustraing turn of events for both the team and the league, who will now investigate the cause of the damage. SailGP worked to address issues with the fleet’s wings earlier in the season after Australia had theirs collapse in San Francisco. That saw the scheduled event in Rio de Janeiro in May cancelled as the league opted to take the time to strengthen one of the key components of the wings across the fleet.

The issue for France looked like a different sort to that of Australia earlier this season, however, with the top of the sail tearing rather than the entire thing collapsing.

“All athletes onboard are safe and accounted for. We are investigating the issue and will share more information as it becomes available,” SailGP said in a statement.

The French SailGP team missed the opening day in Great Britain due to a damaged wingsail. Photo / SailGP

On a day when passing lanes were hard to come by and teams had a few obstacles to avoid on the water, starting races at the right end of the fleet was all the more critical.

While they have had their issues there at times this season, the Black Foils were strong starters in all but the last race of the day and were able to capitalise.

It was their pace off the line that set them up for race one after they were the widest of the teams on the course heading to the first gate. They were able to get around that in third place and challenged Denmark for second throughout the contest.

It took until the penultimate leg before they were able to get around the Danish, but they did so and made the move stick to finish behind Great Britain for second.

They made another strong start in race two, taking off with a bit of traffic around them but coming out of the pack in third after the second leg. They fell to fourth midway in the race as Great Britain found a way through the fleet, but the Kiwis sailed a clean race to hold on to their position from there.

The best of the starters in race three, the Black Foils claimed an easy win – crossing the finishing before any other team had made the turn into the final-leg sprint to the finish.

They went from the top to the bottom in the final race, however, coming off their foils early in the race and falling to the back of the fleet. On a tough day for making up ground, they weren’t able to bounce back and finished a good day on a bad note.

They are, however, well set up to contest the podium race, with three more fleet races expected to be run on day two before the three-boat event final.

