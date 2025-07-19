Advertisement
SailGP Great Britain: Black Foils start strong as damage forces France out of action

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Liv Mackay Black Foils Strategist talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW
Great Britain continues to be a happy hunting ground for the Black Foils.

In 2022, the New Zealand SailGP team claimed their first-ever regatta win in the global foiling league’s stop in England during season three.

SailGP returned to Great Britain this week, in Portsmouth rather than Plymouth

Save