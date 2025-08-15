Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

SailGP Germany: Black Foils put pieces together, head to Sassnitz at top of leaderboard

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Liv Mackay Black Foils Strategist talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Good things take time.

It’s a notion Leo Takahashi has embraced in his first SailGP season with the Black Foils and one that is proving to sum up their season.

Takahashi stepped in as the flight controller for the New Zealand team after the departure of Andy Maloney,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save