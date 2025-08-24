Liv Mackay Black Foils Strategist talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW

When SailGP returns to Auckland in February, they will do so with a bigger event in more ways than one.

The global foiling league has already indicated their hopes for an expanded 14-team fleet for season six, which will also be the first since their maiden campaign in 2019 to run within a calendar year.

In Auckland, the event itself is also set to grow, with a 30% increase in grandstand size from that of the league’s debut in January. The expanded grandstand will accommodate up to 10,000 fans each day in the race stadium at Wynyard Pt, on top of hospitality and other ticketed offerings. The changes will make it the league’s highest ticketed capacity event to date.

The move comes after the regatta in January saw bumper crowds get out to see the racing, with 25,000 people across land and water-based ticket options, with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited confirming the event brought a multimillion-dollar boost to the city.

“We were delighted by the way local fans and visitors to the region embraced SailGP’s Auckland debut in 2025, and the 2026 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will build even further on that vision,” SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts said.