When SailGP returns to Auckland in February, they will do so with a bigger event in more ways than one.
The global foiling league has already indicated their hopes for an expanded 14-team fleet for season six, which will also be the first since their maiden campaign in 2019to run within a calendar year.
In Auckland, the event itself is also set to grow, with a 30% increase in grandstand size from that of the league’s debut in January. The expanded grandstand will accommodate up to 10,000 fans each day in the race stadium at Wynyard Pt, on top of hospitality and other ticketed offerings. The changes will make it the league’s highest ticketed capacity event to date.
The move comes after the regatta in January saw bumper crowds get out to see the racing, with 25,000 people across land and water-based ticket options, with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited confirming the event brought a multimillion-dollar boost to the city.
“We were delighted by the way local fans and visitors to the region embraced SailGP’s Auckland debut in 2025, and the 2026 ITM New Zealand Sail Grand Prix will build even further on that vision,” SailGP chief executive Sir Russell Coutts said.
“Auckland is designed for the close-to-shore stadium racing that defines the Rolex SailGP Championship, giving fans an unmatched opportunity to be right at the heart of the racing action from Wynyard Point.”
In January, SailGP trialled a split-fleet format in practice racing in Auckland and had considered the possibility to using it in actual racing before ultimately deciding to continue with the full-fleet format.
However, an extra two teams in the starting box would make things very crowded, so it is expected the split-fleet structure will be introduced for the 2026 season, while keeping to a strict broadcast window.
Speaking to the Herald about the proposed move to split-fleet racing in January, Coutts said it would likely see each group compete in two races each day, before the top two from each would move into the podium race – pumping event finals up from three teams to four.
“We can’t race 14 teams on one of these courses. We just can’t,” Coutts said.
While completely committing to the exact structure of a 14-team race weekend won’t likely be made until later in the year, the league has continued to race that way in practice this season.
With the additional seating for the Auckland event, a child’s price will be introduced for the grandstand, while fans will be able to select their seasons this year as well. There will also be a premium grandstand option, with all-inclusive food and drinks, and access to a premium bar. The SailGP+ pre-sale window runs from Friday, September 12 to Monday, September 15, 2025. Tickets will then be released to the general public on Wednesday, September 17.
