Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / SailGP

SailGP Saint-Tropez: Black Foils claim second as threat of thunderstorms sees racing cancelled

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Liv Mackay Black Foils Strategist talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Black Foils are once again at the top of the SailGP season standings.

However, that move up the leaderboard has come in a fashion that will be bittersweet for the Kiwi crew.

Racing was brought to a premature end in the global foiling league’s return to Saint-Tropez,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save