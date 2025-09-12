“I think we took note of it and hopefully learned from that. Thankfully it came to our advantage that time,” Black Foils strategist Liv Mackay said.

Great Britain ended the day at the top of the event leaderboard with 31 points, with the Kiwis just one point behind. Spain were the next-best team, a further five points back.

With the F50 foiling catamarans set up with their high-speed appendages and 18m wingsail, it was a day where the strong winds would see high speeds, but the teams would have to work hard to keep the boats foiling.

That proved to be the case, with a different winner in every race and some widespread results.

Importantly for the Black Foils, they got off the starting line well in all but the last race.

Running the same tactic of winding up from deep in the starting box and threading through the fleet to hit the starting line at pace, they were challenging for the lead early in the first two races.

They looked set to do so again in the third race, but were forced wide at the first mark by the Spanish team and settled mid-fleet.

They did well throughout the day to find passing lanes and raced aggressively to try and make up positions, which could prove to be decisive in the hunt for a place in the three-boat event final.

The final race of the day saw one of the most bizarre of the season so far, with several teams going wide and getting in close quarters with each other and the Australians going over the line early.

It was a strange day for the usually clinical Flying Roos. While they claimed a race win, they also had two 10th-placed finishes.

It was a milestone day for Kiwis Brad Farrand and Alex Sinclair, with their Italian team claiming their first-ever SailGP race win when they were first over the line in the day’s third contest.

The teams will race three more fleet races when sailing resumes at 11.30pm (NZ time), before the event final.

