Sport / Sailing / SailGP

Auckland likely to host next New Zealand SailGP after Christchurch fallout - Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
4 mins to read
New Zealand SailGP will not be held in Christchurch next year. Photo / Sail GP

THREE KEY FACTS

Paul Lewis has been a journalist since the last ice age. He has covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic & Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

If “extreme marine mammal are the problem, then maybe the next iteration of SailGP – if there is to be another New Zealand leg – might be at Lake Wakatipu in Queenstown where, unless there has been a significant marine biology development, there are no dolphins.

