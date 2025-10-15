Advertisement
On The Up: Kiwi skipper Megan Thomson on 2.0 Racing’s voyage to second world silver in Chicago

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Wanting to put a team together to compete in international regattas, Megan Thomson’s plan was almost capsized before it went afloat.

Now a back-to-back world women’s match racing silver medallist with her 2.0 Racing team, those early wobbles were merely opportunities for the group to build.

“Covid shut

