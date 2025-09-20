Black Foils strategist Liv Mackay talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW

The Wind Whisperer is back in SailGP.

The global foiling league has confirmed it will be expanding to 13 teams in 2026, welcoming Swedish entry Artemis Racing into its fleet of F50 catamarans.

The new addition will have an experienced head at the helm, with Emirates Team New Zealand skipper and Olympic gold medallist Nathan Outteridge named as the driver.

While time on board is crucial in SailGP teams getting up to speed, the Swedish will join the league in a strong position, given Outteridge’s history in the competition.

The Australian sailor was among the first to compete in SailGP, helming the Japanese team to runner-up finishes in the first two seasons. When the team lost their spot in the league for season three due to a lack of available boats, he joined the Swiss for two events in season three and the last five of season four. He also drove an event for both New Zealand’s Black Foils and Denmark last year when their respective drivers were unavailable.