Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / SailGP

SailGP: Team NZ America’s Cup skipper Nathan Outteridge named as driver for new Swedish team

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Black Foils strategist Liv Mackay talks to Ryan Bridge after the announcement Sail GP will return to Auckland in 2026. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Wind Whisperer is back in SailGP.

The global foiling league has confirmed it will be expanding to 13 teams in 2026, welcoming Swedish entry Artemis Racing into its fleet of F50 catamarans.

The new addition will have an experienced head at the helm, with Emirates Team New

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save