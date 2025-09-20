The global foiling league has confirmed it will be expanding to 13 teams in 2026, welcoming Swedish entry Artemis Racing into its fleet of F50 catamarans.
The new addition will have an experienced head at the helm, with Emirates Team NewZealand skipper and Olympic gold medallist Nathan Outteridge named as the driver.
While time on board is crucial in SailGP teams getting up to speed, the Swedish will join the league in a strong position, given Outteridge’s history in the competition.
The Australian sailor was among the first to compete in SailGP, helming the Japanese team to runner-up finishes in the first two seasons. When the team lost their spot in the league for season three due to a lack of available boats, he joined the Swiss for two events in season three and the last five of season four. He also drove an event for both New Zealand’s Black Foils and Denmark last year when their respective drivers were unavailable.
It won’t be the first time he has sailed for the Swedish, sailing alongside the SailGP team’s chief executive Iain Percy for Artemis Racing in the 2013 America’s Cup.
“We’ve shared huge moments together in the past, and bringing that experience, trust and energy into this arena gives us a powerful foundation,” Outteridge said.
“This is a new challenge for all of us – a chance to showcase what Swedish sailing can achieve in one of the toughest and fastest stages in the world. We’re approaching this season with focus, ambition and the belief that we can set the standard for what’s possible in this championship.”
Outteridge earned the nickname of the Wind Whisperer for his ability to pick shifts in even the lightest breezes, and will look to bring that signature style of his back into what has become a hotly contested league.
His addition to the league will mean all five of the core America’s Cup team named by Team New Zealand for their defence in Naples will be involved in SailGP in some capacity. Blair Tuke (wing trimmer) and Sam Meech (coach) are in the Black Foils, Andy Maloney is the flight controller for Brazil, while Chris Draper is the wing trimmer for Australia.
While it was initially expected that two new teams would be on the starting line for season six, a 14th team is now expected to join the competition in season seven instead.
The announcement came on the eve of SailGP’s maiden event in Switzerland, with Lake Geneva playing host to the league this weekend.
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.