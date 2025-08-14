Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Team New Zealand’s bold moves reshape America’s Cup and broaden competition – Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
By
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

David Blakey, Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron Commodore, joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW. Video / Herald NOW
Paul Lewis
Opinion by Paul Lewis
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.
Learn more
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Emirates Team New Zealand have implemented changes to make the America’s Cup more competitive.
  • The new rules include relaxed nationality requirements and a cost cap of €75 million.
  • The changes aim to ensure continuity and growth, with events every two years and shared decision-making.

What do you do if you are so good at your sport, so in command of an event, and so able to tilt the deck in your favour that no one will compete with you? The answer is what underlines Emirates Team New Zealand’s historic moves to level

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save